Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,641.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,770.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

