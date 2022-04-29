State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,282 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Raymond James worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

