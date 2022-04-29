PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

