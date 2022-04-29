Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,976 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,937,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 62,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,920,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

