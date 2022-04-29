Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,641.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,770.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

