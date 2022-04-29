State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 583.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

BXP stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

