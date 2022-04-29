Mizuho Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,641.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,770.87. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.