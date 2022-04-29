Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,568 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Hasbro worth $141,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

