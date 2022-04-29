ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

