VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.42 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

