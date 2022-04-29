State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

SJM opened at $141.03 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

