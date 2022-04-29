Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,641.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,770.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

