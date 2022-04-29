Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

