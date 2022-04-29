State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.