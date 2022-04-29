State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $295.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day moving average is $387.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.52 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

