iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

