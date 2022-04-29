Mizuho Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $126.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Crown by 47.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown by 26.1% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

