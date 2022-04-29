Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,007 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.33 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

