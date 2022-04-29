Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $155.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 53325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.05).
A number of research firms have recently commented on DEVO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
About Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)
