Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $155.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 53325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.05).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEVO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

