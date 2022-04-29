Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.40

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 39163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,443,714 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

