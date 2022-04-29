Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.40

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 39163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.
Several research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of -0.58.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,443,714 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.