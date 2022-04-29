Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of TransUnion worth $86,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

TransUnion stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

