Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $81,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $412.49 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

