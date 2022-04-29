Swiss National Bank Sells 5,700 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Tyler Technologies worth $83,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $403.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.72 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.