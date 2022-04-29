McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $91,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $103.73 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.