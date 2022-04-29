VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of VMware worth $92,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.88 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

