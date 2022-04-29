Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $92,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $183.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average of $190.72. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

