Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

