CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.14 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 772,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

