Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

