CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 174 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $417.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $401.51 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

