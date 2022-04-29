Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $250.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.56.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

