CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.83 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

