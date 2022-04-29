The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

COO opened at $373.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.62 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

