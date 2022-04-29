CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,619 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $9,988,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

