Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,099 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

