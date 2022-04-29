CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE AIG opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

