Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 174,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 291,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.