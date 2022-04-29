CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.