Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,168 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Huazhu Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.33. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

