Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $359.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.41 and a 200-day moving average of $341.22.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

