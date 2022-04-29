Raymond James Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,180.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,649.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,778.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.