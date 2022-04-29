The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

