3,636 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

