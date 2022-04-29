EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 522.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.31 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

