Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,702 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.
Triumph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
