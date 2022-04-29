Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,702 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

