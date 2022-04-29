Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $106.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

