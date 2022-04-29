CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,154,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

