Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.11. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 6,853 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

