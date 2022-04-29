Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

