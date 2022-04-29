Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on May 13th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

